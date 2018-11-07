Kevin Milne is new Penicuik manager

Kevin Milne has been unveiled as the new manager of Penicuik Athletic. He takes over from Johnny Harvey who left to lead Berwick Rangers.

Milne, who had a spell in charge of Hibs Ladies, was an assistant to Harvey at Penicuik Park. He has also played for the club.

His first match in charge is this weekend against Peebles Rovers in the South Challenge Cup.

The club said on its Facebook page: “We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Kevin Milne as our new manager. Kevin has been in interim charge since the departure of Johnny Harvey three weeks ago. Both a former player and assistant at the club, Kevin has also previously managed Hawick Royal Albert & Hibernian Ladies.

“Everyone at Penicuik Athletic wishes Kevin all the very best of luck in his new role.”