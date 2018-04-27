Revealed: East of Scotland League accepts eight new Lothian clubs

The East of Scotland League will welcome seven new clubs from Edinburgh and the Lothians next season following last night’s EGM.

A total of 13 clubs’ applications were accepted, with the league now likely to split into two sections in order to accommodate the existing 13 clubs.

However, that final number won’t be determined until after the Pyramid play-off matches between Spartans or Cove Rangers versus Cowdenbeath have concluded.

All 13 who were voted in have opted to relinquish their SJFA (Scottish Junior Football Association) memberships in favour of the Pyramid system which has been in place for the past four seasons.

The eight newest members from Edinburgh and the Lothians are Bonnyrigg Rose, Musselburgh Athletic, Dalkeith Thistle, Easthouses Lily, Tranent Juniors, Haddington Athletic, Blackburn United and Edinburgh United.

The remaining five clubs to be accepted include Camelon, Dunipace, Crossgates, Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts and Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

“We are delighted to confirm that our application, along with 12 other clubs, was successful and we will be leaving the Junior ranks to join the East of Scotland league for season 2018/19.

“This is a massively exciting time for everyone at the club and we are looking forward to our new adventures as a ‘Senior’ side. We have been working hard on this development off the field for a few years now with various ground and infrastructure improvements which are required for our application to obtain a club licence.

“There are many drivers for this move but we are also pleased to confirm that we will now be able to join the EOS U20s development league (not available to Junior clubs) which will allow us to create a complete player pathway for all our young players to develop and progress.

“In the next few days we will give formal notification to the SJFA and the East Region SJFA of our intentions to leave and allow them to plan for next season.”

The East of Scotland League committee are expected to make an official announcement next week.