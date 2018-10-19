Scott Shepherd warns that Edinburgh City are a Scottish Cup scalp

Edinburgh City striker Scott Shepherd says the club risk being dumped out of the William Hill Scottish Cup should they underestimate lower league opponents Civil Service Strollers.

The Ladbrokes League Two leaders are overwhelming favourites to progress to the third round but former Falkirk player Shepherd, who has formed a formidable partnership with Blair Henderson this season, insists they’ll have their work cut out at Ainslie Park tomorrow.

“You have to be professional in every game you play in,” the 22-year-old said. “That goes without saying whether it be the league or the cup. I don’t know much about them but I expect them to be well organised. It’s not going to be as easy a game as some people might think.

“I didn’t know Gary [Jardine] had been the manager at City until recently so you always want to do well when you go back and play against your old team.”

The Citizens were given the perfect boost ahead of this weekend’s tie with manger James McDonaugh extending his contract until summer 2021. “It’s great he’s agreed to stay longer,” Shepherd said. “I’ve worked with James for a few years now and his man-management and coaching is second to none. If you look at the position the club is in now compared to last season, it tells you everything.”