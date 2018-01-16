Scottish Amateur Cup: Gordon Ramsay brace helps Sandys through

Sandys booked their place in the last-32 of the RJM Sports Scottish Amateur Cup with a 2-1 fifth-round success over Ayrshire team Stewarton United in Craigmillar.

The Premier League outfit are now the last remaining LEAFA representative in the competition and will visit Bonnyrigg Rose conquerors Hurlford AFC next month to scrap it out for a last-16 spot.

The hosts caught a leggy Stewarton off-guard inside three minutes.

A threaded pass from midfield lynchpin Terry Carlin allowed Gordon Ramsay to run on to and cut the ball back for Paul Mercer, who ruthlessly hammered home from close range.

Sandys sat back looking to preserve their advantage which was to cost them on the half hour as Stewarton took advantage of a defensive mishap to draw level.

Determined to regain their lead, the home side upped the tempo once more and scored their second goal just before half-time when Ramsay headed in Johnny Robertson’s pinpoint cross.

Sandys remained on the front foot when proceedings got underway again and should have extended their lead but were denied by a fine save from the Stewarton goalkeeper.

Fresh legs in Robert McKenzie and Conor Spowart empowered the home side, with the former almost making an immediate impact with an effort from range which flew just wide.

Former Bonnyrigg Rose Juniors midfielder Andrew Kidd was denied as Sandys continued to look for a third goal to kill of the visitors’ hopes, while Steven Philip and Liam McCardle also went close.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh Caledonian strengthened their Sunday Morning Division 1 title hopes with a resounding 5-0 victory over Broxburn AFC.

Caley made it 27 league matches unbeaten spanning back to last season when they completed a league and cup double in Division 2.

Their transition to the top flight has been seamless as evidenced in this encounter as they dominated from start to finish.

Chris Dolan fired the hosts in front after seven minutes with a strike from the edge of the box after Michael McConnell teed him up. Striker Nick Byrne doubled their advantage midway through the first half by latching on to a Stevie Murray flick on.

Broxburn continued to struggle after the interval. It wasn’t long before Caley made it three as Dolan fired in off the post, before substitute’s Andrew Renton and Terry Pearson added further goals late on.