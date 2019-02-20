SERFYA youth wrap: Tynecastle 16s march on in Colin Greenhill | Semis for Spartans 14s

Tynecastle Under-16s are through to the quarter-finals of the Colin Greenhill Memorial Trophy after a narrow 2-1 victory over Hutchison Vale.

The first half was largely even as a strong wind blew across the pitch.

The opening goal came as Chad Barclay broke down the right wing for Tynecastle before cutting back inside and firing at goal. His shot was deflected into the path of Josh Ferguson, who was alert to the situation and fired high into the net.

In additional time at the end of the half, Hutchie equalised. Casey Bunker cut a ball across the box to Lewis Grahame, who made no mistake in front of goal.

Bailey Simmons and Stephen Watson came close in the second-half, but the winning goal was an own goal. It came as the result of a sliced clearance that looped over the keeper.

Spartans U-14s advance to the semi-finals of the Kenny McLean Cup after a 3-1 extra-time win against Longniddry Villa.

The home side dominated in the opening exchanges and at the break were 1-0 up, courtesy of a Ben Struthers strike.

In the second-half Villa came back into the match and equalised, taking the game to extra time. There was no surprise in the first-half of extra time but in the second, a Jamie Kane double stunned Spartans’ opponents. The first was a great header and the second a cross-cum-shot that dipped into the top left corner.

Peebles Athletic U-15s overcame Penicuik Athletic 3-2 in the Division 4 League Cup.

Penicuik took an early lead in the opening half, but Fraser Whyte levelled the score shortly after the break.

Whyte then scored again as pressure from Peebles resulted in a deserved lead. Penicuik fought back and in a well-worked move, equalised with 15 minutes remaining.

Both teams struck the woodwork and both goalkeepers had excellent saves. Peebles goalkeeper, Liam Fulton, impressed saving twice from close range efforts.

With two minutes remaining, Archie Chalmers raced clear for Peebles, rounded the keeper and slotted the ball into the empty net to send Peebles into the final of the competition.

Salvesen U-13s defeated Spartans Youth 1-0 in the Challenge Cup.

The game was filled with end to end action. Miko Brown and Ben Blackley looked lively, but a moment of magic from Charlie Mitchell split the sides when his low drive across the face of goal found the opposite corner.

Edinburgh South Ospreys U-14s have been rewarded with a final against Peebles in the Pilmar Smith Cup after beating Penicuik Athletic 4-2 in the semi-final.

The game was largely even but Ospreys were more clinical in front of goal. They found themselves 2-0 up at half-time, through Rui Hunter and Kyle McNeil, who scored directly from a corner.

Penicuik scored shortly after the restart, but Hunter quickly restored the two-goal lead for Ospreys soon after.

Luc Steele picked his spot and scored to make it 4-1.

Penicuik pressed and with six minutes to go made it 4-2, but Ospreys were able to hold out for the remainder of the match.

Two first-half goals were enough for Spartans Whites U-16s to book their place in the final of the Division 3 League Cup in a tight 2-1 win over North Berwick Colts. Jay Killin and Sam Edgcombe scored for the winning side.