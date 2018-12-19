SERYFA: Dunbar 15s get job done; Nate king goal for Cavalry Park 16s

Dunbar United Colts Under-15s overcame Dalkeith Thistle 2-1 in a hotly-contested Division 2 clash.

Jack Richmond opened the scoring by lobbing the ball over the opposing goalkeeper. Findlay Thomson gave Dunbar a two-goal cushion with a headed effort on target.

Dalkeith did pull one back in the second half but they could not muster another goal before the final whistle.

Amidst terrible conditions that saw many games over the weekend rained off, Lochend YFC Under-14s defeated Currie Star 3-1.

Lochend took an early lead through Xander Morrison, who finished off a nice passing move.

However, it wasn’t long before Currie got themselves on the scoresheet and levelled the match.

In the second half, Morrison popped up again to score from a tight angle to regain the lead. Goalkeeper Ben Swanson was called into action when Currie were awarded a penalty though he was equal to the effort with a brilliant stop.

The game remained tight until Leandro Semedo sealed the victory for Lochend as he got on the end of a lovely through ball and expertly found the net.

Cavalry Park Under-16s will look forward to an away tie against Edinburgh City in the Jackie Faichney Memorial Cup after beating Musselburgh Young Stars 4-3 in the second round.

Musselburgh looked the sharper of the two teams in the opening stages but it was Cavalry Park who grabbed the first goal of the game. Asa Robertson-Walker latched onto a through ball to slot home in the 14th minute.

The rest of the half was fiercely contested but Cavalry proved more clinical in front of goal. A quickfire double from Nate Beech-Brandt saw them go in 3-0 up at half-time.

Musselburgh rallied in the second half and pulled two goals back but their hopes of an equaliser were dashed in the 60th minute as Beech-Brandt scored to claim his hat-trick.

With ten minutes to go, Musselburgh again reduced the gap to just one goal but Cavalry held on thanks to Callum Manson, who made a superb point-blank save in the closing minutes to cap off a fine performance in goal.

Edinburgh South Reds Under-16s enjoyed a 3-0 win against Edinburgh City.

The first goal of the afternoon came as Chris Fraser played through Louie Clark, who rounded the keeper before slotting home.

Clark then doubled their advantage by scoring a fantastic free-kick after he was brought down outside the box.

Robbie Corner swung in a pin-point delivery and found the head of Lewis Campbell to score the third for Edinburgh South.

North Berwick battle back

North Berwick Colts Under-16s won 2-1 against Division 3 rivals Spartans Whites.

Colts had a majority of the clear-cut chances in the first half but, ten minutes before the interval, Spartans took the lead.

The second half was much the same until North Berwick supersub Stuart Lindsay came on. He made a near instant impact as his blistering shot levelled the score.

Late pressure was mounting on Spartans and, as they were forced to defend the sixth corner in as many minutes, Myles Hain pounced on a loose ball in the box to give North Berwick a deserved victory.