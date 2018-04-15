Spartans clinch title to set up Pyramid play-off with Cove

Spartans clinched the Ferrari Packaging Lowland League title on Saturday to set up a Pyramid play-off tussle with Highland League champions Cove Rangers.

Saturday’s nerve-shredding 0-0 draw with East Stirlingshire at Ainslie Park was enough to give the Capital side the crown as reigning champions East Kilbride slipped up 2-0 against Stirling University.

Spartans’ first title success in four years means Dougie Samuel’s men will now meet Cove over two legs – the first match is at Harlaw Park, Inverurie on Saturday, April 28 with the teams meeting in Edinburgh three days later. The winners will then take on League Two’s bottom club Cowdenbeath (May 5/12) for a place in the SPFL.

Spartans midfielder Jamie Dishington said: “We’ll enjoy ourselves this weekend then start preparing for Cove in a fortnight’s time.”

