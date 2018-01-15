Spartans content to take point from key BSC Glasgow clash

Spartans boss Dougie Samuel was quick to praise the efforts of his players as the Capital outfit were held to a goalless stalemate with Lowland League title rivals BSC Glasgow.

Chances were at a premium at the Indodrill Stadium in Clackmannanshire, the home side’s Jack Smith drawing a smart stop from Blair Carswell minutes after the restart, while Spartans’ Jack Nixon spurned a golden opportunity as he headed wide of the target with just seconds to spare.

With reigning champions East Kilbride running out 4-0 winners over Gretna 2008 at K-Park, Spartans are now three points off the pace but, crucially, have three games in hand. BSC, meanwhile, remain a point worse off than Spartans in third and have played two games more.

“We leave here with our destiny still in our own hands but with still a lot of football to be played,” Samuel explained afterwards. “I’m disappointed with our execution at the top end of the pitch because I think if we had shown that bit more quality then we could have won the game. But I’m not going to knock them for it because they put everything into the game and gave me everything they had.

“Our final ball could have been better but I think over the piece a draw was probably a fair result. I think that between them the goalkeepers made maybe made four or five saves so it was really tight and cagey.”

The visitors were forced into one change from last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Civil Service Strollers, Alan Brown replacing Jamie Dishington who missed out with a groin strain.

Former Partick Thistle winger Stephen Murray was first to try his luck after seven minutes but saw his curling effort clip the outside of Carswell’s right-hand post.

Striker Jack Smith was then booked for simulation as he tried to win the hosts a penalty but referee Grant Irvine wasn’t fooled by the youngster’s theatrics.

Spartans were forced into a reshuffle after half an hour, defender Blair Tolmie forced off with a hip injury and replaced by the returning Gavin Malin, who had only joined from Edinburgh City 24 hours beforehand.

Jason Stevens’ snapshot had to be turned around the post before Scott Maxwell’s cross-cum shot just after half-time was inches away from nestling in the top corner.

Carswell denied Smith a sure goal with an instinctive stop from six yards following Jamie Mills’ pinpoint delivery.

As the second half wore on both sides continued to press for the winner and from a Malin corner, Nixon couldn’t direct his header on target with just goalkeeper Stephen Barr to beat.

Midfielder Malin, who left Ainslie Park in 2012, revealed he is delighted to back again amongst some familiar faces.

“I’m happy to be back and looking forward to the challenge of trying to help the club win the league and into the play-offs,” the 29-year-old said. “There’s a lot of experience in that dressing room so I’m hoping to be able to add to that.

“I was pleased to get some game-time, although I probably got longer than I had expected. It’s definitely a better point for us than BSC but we go into every game wanting to win. There weren’t too many clear-cut chances for either side.”

Elsewhere, Whitehill Welfare ran out 2-0 winners over Civil Service Strollers at Christie Gillies Park.

Connor McGregor’s penalty midway through the first half gave the visitors a deserved lead at the interval before Gary Nicholson’s fine solo effort wrapped up the points with 15 minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University were edged out 2-1 by East Stirlingshire at East Peffermill.

BSC Glasgow: Barr, Tennent, Mills, Donnelly, McNab, McMillan, Redpath, Duncan, Smith (Stokes 85), Grehan, Murray (Stoney 66). Subs: McArthur, McStay, Kinnaird, McLean, Stokes, Cullen.

Spartans: Carswell, Herd, Stevenson, Nixon, Tolmie (Malin 30), Greenhill (Bremner 74), Brown, McFarland, Stevens, Corbett, Maxwell (Allum 77). Subs: Stobie, Atkinson, Guthrie, Khutsishvili.