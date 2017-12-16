Spartans go second with win over Stirling Uni

Spartans moved up to second in the Lowland League last night with a 3-1 victory over Stirling University at the Falkirk Stadium.

However, reigning champions East Kilbride could leapfrog the Edinburgh outfit should they defeat East Stirlingshire at Ochilview today.

Blair Tolmie powered home Scott Maxwell’s corner in the eighth minute to give the visitors the advantage before David Greenhill doubled Dougie Samuel’s men’s lead nine minutes later following Ian McFarland’s defence-splitting pass.

Lewis Bonar halved the deficit nine minutes into the second half from the penalty spot and the students then threatened to level the match.

However, Jason Stevens, who only joined the club from divisional rivals Vale of Leithen last month, headed home a Jamie Dishington cross in the 70th minute to seal the points for the Ainslie Park club.