Steve Kerrigan in as Allan McGonigal quits as Bo’ness boss

Allan McGonigal has resigned suddenly from his post as Bo’ness United manager, ending his eight-year association with the club.

McGonigal had expressed in these pages in November that he would walk away on his own accord and, true to his word, that was the case. However, the timing of his departure was unexpected given their looming Scottish Junior Cup fourth round tie away to Rutherglen Glencairn after a surprise defeat of high-flying west outfit Kilwinning Rangers.

That result has been the sole highlight of a dire campaign so far. The Newtown Park men are languishing at the wrong end of the Super League table, with McGonigal threatening on more than one occasion to quit.

A statement on the Bo’ness United website read: “We are sorry to announce that Allan McGonigal has decided to step down as manager of Bo’ness United.

“We would like to thank Allan for the fantastic job he did during his tenure at Newtown Park and the dedication he showed in making Bo’ness one of the best sides in Junior football.

“There are a great many highlights during his time in charge, such as league titles, cup finals and that memorable run in the Senior Scottish Cup which included those incredible games against Elgin City.

“Allan would like to thank all the fans, players, staff and committee for the incredible support and backing they gave him during his time in charge.

“We wish Allan every success in the future, and look forward to welcoming him to Newtown Park as a great friend of our football club.

“The club have appointed Steve Kerrigan as manager with Andy Shirra as his assistant.”