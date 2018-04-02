‘Substantial’ number of teams apply for EoS league

Chairman John Greenhorn has confirmed that the East of Scotland League has received a “substantial amount of applications” to join the set-up next season.

Clubs up and down the country had a deadline of last weekend to submit their interest in joining Scottish football’s sixth tier – and being part of the SFA Pyramid system – before a final decision is made on applications at the end of this month.

Junior outfit Dalkeith Thistle have previously expressed an interest to follow East Super League champions Kelty Hearts, who joined the East of Scotland League this season. And Bonnyrigg Rose, one of the biggest sides in the junior game, are understood to be exploring a similar move.

Results from an SJFA survey last week also revealed more than half of Scottish Junior clubs would favour their association coming under the banner of the Pyramid system.

While admitting his committee have quite a process in establishing a new EoS set-up for next term, a shake-up that could see the number of clubs in the league rise from its current 13 to 32, Greenhorn says he has been blown away by the level of interest shown.

Former Lowland League champions Edinburgh City were the first club to earn promotion via the Pyrmaid system in May 2016, beating East Stirlingshire in the play-off final.

“It’s a huge boost to the league to have so many clubs interested in joining but there is still time for them to change their minds so we’ll know a lot more at the end of this month,” Greenhorn said. “We are currently in discussion over how things would work with the addition of so many new clubs but it’s exciting.”

An Extraordinary General Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 26, with an announcement expected soon after.