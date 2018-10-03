Whitehill’s Lowland League clash abandoned due to serious injury

Bonnyrigg Rose, Penicuik Athletic, Newtongrange Star, Dalkeith Thistle, Arniston Rangers and Easthouses Lily in local derbies
Bottom club Whitehill Welfare’s Lowland League clash at BSC Glasgow was abandoned with ten minutes remaining due to a serious injury sustained by the hosts’ Adam Strachan.

The player went down under a challenge from Whitehill’s Robbie Dowie at Alloa’s Indodrill Stadium. However, it is unclear the extent of Strachan’s injury at this stage.

The Rosewell club were trailing 5-0 at the time and on course for their ninth league defeat of the season when the referee decided to abandon the game.

David Winters put the home side a goal to the good at the break before Ryan McStay, Declan Hughes and a Martin Grehan brace had BSC in cruise control.

A new date will be revealed in due course.