Whitehill’s Lowland League clash abandoned due to serious injury

Bottom club Whitehill Welfare’s Lowland League clash at BSC Glasgow was abandoned with ten minutes remaining due to a serious injury sustained by the hosts’ Adam Strachan.

The player went down under a challenge from Whitehill’s Robbie Dowie at Alloa’s Indodrill Stadium. However, it is unclear the extent of Strachan’s injury at this stage.

The Rosewell club were trailing 5-0 at the time and on course for their ninth league defeat of the season when the referee decided to abandon the game.

David Winters put the home side a goal to the good at the break before Ryan McStay, Declan Hughes and a Martin Grehan brace had BSC in cruise control.

A new date will be revealed in due course.