Whitehill Welfare appoint Ian Little as manager

Whitehill Welfare have appointed Ian Little as their new manager after he recently left his post as part of the coaching staff at Bonnyrigg Rose.

The former Berwick Rangers boss enjoyed a long playing career before taking his first steps into management as assistant to Jimmy Crease at Shielfield.

Little will take charge of the struggling Lowland League outfit with immediate effect and will instantly look to turn their fortunes around.

The 45-year-old becomes the Midlothian outfit’s THIRD manager of the season after Gary Small and Jock Landells, who recently left the role after just two months in charge.

The Rosewell club have mustered just one league win and two draws in a disappointing campaign to date and remain three points adrift of second-bottom Dalbeattie Star as they look to preserve their Lowland League status.