Women’s football round-up: Hibs Ladies off the mark | Spartans hit for seven | Nine goals for Hearts

Hibs Ladies registered their first win of the Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 season after coming from a goal down to edge out Celtic 2-1 at Ainslie Park.

Natalie Ross took advantage of a slip in the home rearguard and fired the ball beyond Hibs No.1 Jenna Fife.

Grant Scott’s side increased the tempo and had gone close on several occasions before Kirsten Reilly finally got the SWPL and Scottish Cup holders back on level terms, heading home Colette Cavangh’s free kick.

The Capital side then found themselves ahead a minute before the interval and it was Reilly again with a blistering free kick from 25 yards.

Jamie Lee Napier came close to increasing the home side’s lead in the second half, but her curling effort was well saved by Megan Cunningham in the Celtic goal.

Elsewhere, Spartans were handed a heavy 7-1 defeat by champions Glasgow City at Petershill Park.

Kirsty Howat grabbed a hat-trick for the hosts in what proved a one-sided affair. Sarah Clelland scored a consolation for the visitors.

Meanwhile in SWPL 2, Hearts are two points clear at the summit after a thumping 9-0 victory over city rivals Hutchison Vale at Oriam.

The Jambos were streets ahead of their opponents all over the park with striker Ashley Carse netting a hat-trick. Caroline Heron chipped in with a brace, while there were further strikes from Lauren Evans, Claire Delworth, Danni Pagliarulo and Mariel Kaney.