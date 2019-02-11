Women’s football: Stalemate for Hibs and Spartans | Hearts start campaign with win

Hibs Ladies and Spartans Women couldn’t be separated as they played out a goalless draw in their opening fixture of the new Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 season

It was a closely-fought 90 minutes at Ainslie Park with both Hibs’ Jenna Fife and Rachel Harrison in the Spartans goal pulling off a number of saves to earn their sides a share of the spoils.

Hibs dominated the early stages with both Siobhan Hunter and Kirsten Reilly going close.

They cranked up the pressure in the second 45, but found Harrison in inspired form. The home side’s best opportunity saw Sarah Clelland and Elena Santoya-Brown have attempts on goal.

Spartans boss Debbi McCulloch said: “It was a strong performance from us against a tough Hibs side. This side has grown so much over the past eight months and I couldn’t be more prouder of them all.”

Champions Glasgow City’s fixture with Rangers was postponed following the sudden death of former City striker Kat Lindner.

Meanwhile, Hearts got their SWPL 2 campaign off to a flying start with a 2-1 victory over Hamilton Accies at the Hope CBD Stadium.

The Jambos trailed at the half-time interval after Gillian Sloey’s opener. However, a fantastic Rachel Walkingshaw strike from 40 yards drew the visitors level before Danni Pagliarulo’s penalty won it for Andrew Enwood’s side.

Hutchison Vale were due to host Kilmarnock at Saughton Enclosure but the match was postponed.