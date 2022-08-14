Lowland League: Blair Henderson brace for 10-man Spartans; Alassain Jones treble for high-flying Bo'ness United

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henderson bagged a brace as his team came from a goal down at half time to beat Edinburgh University 3-1, despite finishing the match with 10 men. After a difficult start to the season, the result moves Dougie Samuel’s men up to fifth in the Lowland League table.

The students were 1-0 up at half time at East Peffermill, but Henderson poked home an equaliser early in the second half and Jamie Dishington then scored with overhead kick to put Spartans ahead.

Drama followed in the 71st minute when Brad Whyte was shown a straight red for dissent, but the ten men of Spartans sealed victory when Henderson was fouled in the box. He dusted himself down to score from the spot.

Spartans striker Blair Henderson wheels away after poking home the equaliser against Edinburgh University. He went on to grab a second from the penalty spot to secure a 3-1 win. Picture: Mark Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tranent are level on points with Spartans in sixth but have a game in hand after their 0-0 draw away to Civil Service Strollers.

Bo’ness United are up to second after thumping Hearts B 4-1. Jones was the hero with a first-half hat-trick and Tom Grant was also on target for Max Christie’s men before the interval.

Hearts goalkeeper Liam McFarlane was stretchered off after being penalised for a collision with a Bo’ness player and conceding a penalty.

Harry Stone replaced him, but Declan Hughes hit the woodwork with his spot kick.

Lowland League

After a dramatic first half, the game was effectively over at half time, but Murray Thomas grabbed a late consolation for the Wee Jambos.