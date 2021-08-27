Lowland League: Celtic test for winless Edinburgh University; Bonnyrigg boss Horn aims for improvement

Bonnyrigg hope to remain on top of the table. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Robbie Horn's side have been in sensational form since suffering a 3-2 defeat to Civil Service Strollers last month by going on a six-game winning streak ahead of Stirling University's visit to New Dundas Park tomorrow.

The Midlothian club have a one-point advantage over nearest rivals Rangers B, who have played a game fewer.

"It's been a tough run of games with the issues we have faced with injuries, Covid and players away but I think it's going to be like that for the whole season for everybody and it's about who maybe deals with it best," manager Horn explained.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We still haven't been at our best so it's pleasing we have gone on the run we have and hopefully we can keep that going with the home games we have coming up.

"Stirling Uni are always tough opponents as they are always fit and well organised as they are pretty much full-time, but they also have quality players in their squad too.

"We have a couple of players still struggling with injury but Bob Wilson and Andy Mair are back from illness and Mark Weir is available for the first time this season."

Meanwhile, third-placed Strollers are on their travels when they visit Alloa's Indodrill Stadium to play hosts Broomhill.

Gary Jardine's men have been in fine form themselves so far this season and will fancy their chances of picking up all three points in Clackmannanshire.

Elsewhere, Spartans will look to get back on the winning trail when Caledonian Braves are the visitors to Ainslie Park.

Dougie Samuel's players lost just their second league fixture last weekend, a 3-2 defeat to East Stirlingshire. However, they remain well placed in fourth and have a game in hand on the teams above them.

And Edinburgh University will hope it will be tenth time lucky when they host Celtic B at East Peffermill.

The students remain winless with just two draws so far in the campaign.