Lowland League chiefs bid to quash rumours about changes to the pyramid play-off rules

Bo'ness United V Bonnyrigg Rose Lowland League 21/08/21 McGachie goes close for Rose

It comes ahead of a meeting with the Scottish FA next month to discuss the play-off rules and the league’s introduction of Celtic and Rangers B teams in a one-season experiment.

Lowland League clubs unanimously rejected Brechin City's approach to join the league this season after they were relegated from League Two at the end of last season.

The Angus club is in the Highland League boundary but wanted to join the Lowland League because most of their players are recruited from the central belt.

However, Lowland League rules state that it is open only to member clubs located south of the River Tay and the vote meant Brechin were forced to join the Highland League.

That did not stop rumours circulating that the league has been put are under severe pressure by SFA chiefs to amend its rules.

There have been reports that the Lowland League board fear the plug will be pulled on the Old Firm colts unless clubs vote to scrap the boundary rule covering sides relegated from the SPFL. Thomas Brown of Civil Service Strollers has stepped down from the board over the issue.

However, a statement released by the Lowland League read: “The SLFL Board has noted that there has been misinformation circulating regarding the proposed changes to the Pyramid Play-off Rules.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Scottish FA stated clearly that approval of our League rules for this season was not dependent on a positive result regarding the change of the boundary between the Highland and Lowland Leagues.

“The Scottish FA has invited the Lowland League to submit proposals for the development and strengthening of the League to a meeting to be arranged in September.

“The SLFL Board had asked two Board members to develop such plans but they have both resigned without any progress having been made.