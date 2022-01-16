Lowland League: Gala fans deserved a bit of stick, says Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn joked that the Gala Fairydean Rovers fans deserved a “bit of stick” after his animated celebration at Netherdale.

By Phil Johnson
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 7:02 pm
Bonnyrigg forward Ross Gray puts the gala defence under pressure. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

He praised his players for being “hungry and determined” to win again after key striker Keiran McGachie was sent off in their 3-0 triumph at Gala Fairydean Rovers.

McGachie and Ross Gray had put the visitors two up at the break in a dominant first half, but Gala came rallying back and forced Michael Andrews into a few good saves.

There was drama in the 87th minute when tempers flared and McGachie was shown a second yellow card, but Callum Connolly grabbed a late third for Bonnyrigg’s ten men.

Horn was an animated figure after the third goal and he explained: “We were taking a bit of stick from the Gala supporters, so it works both ways.

“That’s football. That’s what it is all about. A bit of stick comes your way and a bit of stick goes back.”

Bonnyrigg drew with Spartans last week, but their victory at Netherdale keeps them 11 points clear of Dougie Samuel’s side, who thrashed Vale of Leithen 8-0.

Blair Henderson scored four Spartans, with outstanding left winger Cammy Russell grabbing a brace and the man of the match award. Jamie Dishington and Scott Maxwell were also on target.

Samuel had to reshuffle his line-up after Sean Brown and Lennon Walker were recalled from loan by parent clubs East Fife and Dundee United.

But the hosts led 5-0 at half time and cruised to three easy points, with Dishington’s free-kick the pick of the goals.

