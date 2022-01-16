Lowland League: Gala fans deserved a bit of stick, says Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn

Bonnyrigg forward Ross Gray puts the gala defence under pressure. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

He praised his players for being “hungry and determined” to win again after key striker Keiran McGachie was sent off in their 3-0 triumph at Gala Fairydean Rovers.

McGachie and Ross Gray had put the visitors two up at the break in a dominant first half, but Gala came rallying back and forced Michael Andrews into a few good saves.

There was drama in the 87th minute when tempers flared and McGachie was shown a second yellow card, but Callum Connolly grabbed a late third for Bonnyrigg’s ten men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horn was an animated figure after the third goal and he explained: “We were taking a bit of stick from the Gala supporters, so it works both ways.

“That’s football. That’s what it is all about. A bit of stick comes your way and a bit of stick goes back.”

Bonnyrigg drew with Spartans last week, but their victory at Netherdale keeps them 11 points clear of Dougie Samuel’s side, who thrashed Vale of Leithen 8-0.

Blair Henderson scored four Spartans, with outstanding left winger Cammy Russell grabbing a brace and the man of the match award. Jamie Dishington and Scott Maxwell were also on target.

Samuel had to reshuffle his line-up after Sean Brown and Lennon Walker were recalled from loan by parent clubs East Fife and Dundee United.

But the hosts led 5-0 at half time and cruised to three easy points, with Dishington’s free-kick the pick of the goals.

Message from the editor