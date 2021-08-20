Lowland League preview: Spartans look to build on 'encouraging' start

Spartans head coach Dougie Samuel

The two-time league champions are riding on a crest of a wave and currently sit third in the standings, just a point adrift of early pacesetters Bonnyrigg Rose, who have played a game more.

The Ainslie Park outfit's most recent win was on Wednesday night when they came from two goals down at Newtown Park to see off hosts Bo'ness United 3-2 and seal a sixth successive league victory – their fourth on the road this season.

Spartans now turn their attentions to the visit of East Stirlingshire tomorrow with in-form striker Blair Henderson already closing in on double figures. The 27-year-old, who made the switch from League Two outfit Edinburgh City, has found the net eight times, including a brace in the midweek win at Bo'ness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Samuel is hugely encouraged by the impact of his squad as a whole.

"It's been an encouraging start, with four wins on the road," he said. "I'm really pleased to see how well our new signings have settled into the club and hit the ground running. I'm equally pleased with the number of chances we are creating each week. It's such a tough league so each and every win is vital."

Meanwhile, leaders Bonnyrigg are the next team to pitch up at Bo'ness' Newtown Park this weekend.

Robbie Horn's men battled to a 1-0 win at East Stirlingshire two days ago, Keiran McGachie with the only goal of the game at the Falkirk Stadium to take them top of the pack.

However, Horn is likely to be short on options once again following positive Covid tests amongst the squad earlier this week.

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Civil Service Strollers will fancy their chances when struggling Cumbernauld Colts are the visitors to Christie Gilles Park.

And second bottom Edinburgh University have another task on their hands when they host high-flying Rangers B at East Peffermill, still searching for their first win of the campaign.

A message from the Editor: