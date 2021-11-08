Lowland League: Robbie Horn hails ‘massive’ win as ten-man Bonnyrigg Rose stand firm

Keiran McGachie scored the winner for Bonnyrigg and was later sent off. Picture: Joe Gilhooley

The striker netted the only goal of the game in the 33rd minute at the Indodrill Stadium before the 29-year-old picked up a second yellow card just before the hour mark.

However, the ten men of Rose stood firm and could have even added to their lead with hosts Broomhill struggling to make much of an impact despite the numerical advantage.

Boss Robbie Horn said afterwards: "It's a massive three points. To go down to ten men with half an hour to go, but the boys managed the game brilliantly and I don't think they really caused us any problems after that. I thought we looked like we were going to get a second but we've got that mentality and momentum in the squad."

Meanwhile, Spartans remain third but were frustratingly held to a 1-1 draw with Stirling University at Ainslie Park.

Following a goalless first half, the students edged in front nine minutes after the restart through James Stokes' composed finish.

The hosts looked to be heading for their sixth defeat of the campaign but a Blair Henderson penalty following a trip on Sam Newman salvaged a late point for Dougie Samuel's side.

Civil Service Strollers lost out to a Dan Orsi first-half effort as Dalbeattie Star picked up all three points at Christie Gilles Park. But Edinburgh University's fine form of late continued as they secured a 1-0 win over Gala Fairydean Rovers at Netherdale.