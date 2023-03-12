The Foresters Park outfit fell behind to an early goal from Open Goal Broomhill's Kirk Broadfoot's header, but the visitors dug deep in the second half to claim maximum points - Daryl Healy and Kieran Somerville finding the net for Nish's men.

Tranent are just five points off the pace of leaders Rangers B, who have played a game more.

"I'm delighted with the result, especially after losing an early goal which always makes the game more difficult," Nish explained. "We had to be patient but credit to our players and on another day we could have scored a couple more. It's a huge three points at this time of the season.

Tranent boss Colin Nish

Meanwhile, Spartans boss Dougie Samuel believes the outcome of Tuesday night's visit of Stirling University could go a long way to determining who is crowned league champions this season.

The third-placed Ainslie Park club are three points adrift of the Ibrox youngsters but have played two games fewer. The uni are a further three points back and have their own title aspirations. However, manager Chris Geddes was frustrated with his side's goalless draw at Civil Service Strollers on Saturday.

It's a huge week for Spartans who travel to play Celtic B on Friday night.

"It's a game we are all looking forward to," Samuel said. "The university have been the team of the year so far, are flying high and making history this season. We know it will be a tough test against one of the other title contenders. We go into the game on a long unbeaten run of our own and are looking forward to enjoying an exciting month ahead.