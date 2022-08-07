Lowland League round-up: Impressive Spartans make their mark on Gala

Impressive Spartans ran riot against joint Lowland League leaders Gala Fairydean Rovers at Ainslie Park.

Sunday, 7th August 2022, 9:02 am
Dougie Samuel's men registered a morale-boosting 4-1 victory, Cammy Russell's brace putting the hosts in command at the interval.

Jamie Dishington's unorthodox strike put the game to bed two minutes after the restart and Blair Henderson's header on the hour from a Mikey Allan cross had Spartans out of sight.

Skipper Michael Herd said afterwards: "Gala have started the campaign really well so would have been confident coming here, but I thought we handed them really well and were in control of the game. On another day it could have been four or five at half-time, but it's a great three points."

Meanwhile, Hearts B and Civil Service Strollers played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Ferguson Park.

The visitors found themselves two up at the break in Midlothian courtesy of Innes Lawson and Robbie Cole.

But the wee Jambos fought back in the second half to secure a point, Jaden Ferguson reducing the arrears before Finlay Pollock's stunning free-kick in the 90th minute made it all square.

Tranent Juniors edged out Stirling University 2-1 at Foresters Park but there was a heavy defeat for Edinburgh University who went down 7-2 to Gretna 2008 in the Borders.

Russell Currie was on fire for the hosts netting four in a disappointing afternoon for the students at Raydale Park.

East Kilbride and Rangers B are the early pacesetters with 12 points from a possible 15 so far.

