Colin Nish's visitors assumed a first-half lead through Cammy Ross' back-post finish before the home side drew level as Bradley Whyte's audacious corner deceived the East Lothian outfit's rearguard to nestle in off the post.

The outcome keeps both clubs well in the hunt at the summit, level on points in fourth and sixth respectively. Rangers B are three points better off at the top, although the Ibrox youngsters have played two games fewer.

Spartans goalscorer Whyte insisted his unorthodox strike went better than he'd anticpated.

Bradley Whyte levels the match up after netting straight from a corner. Picture: Mark Brown.

"﻿It was totally intentional — I just saw the goalie off his line and tried to whip it in at the back post," he quipped. “Nah — I was just trying to put it into an area and it has ended up going in. It was nice to get us back into the game but unfortunately, we couldn’t go on to get the winner.

“We showed a right good team spirit, especially after getting beat by Stirling Uni in midweek and then going 1-0 down on Saturday. To show that sort of response to get a goal and have the chances to win it just shows the character in the dressing room. It’s a right good dressing room to be a part of. It was a tight game. Tranent edged the first half and did well to get themselves in front.

“But we came back out well after the break. We got a goal and had a few other chances, but over the piece maybe a draw was a fair result."

Elsewhere, Civil Service Strollers split their local rivals in fifth after coming from behind to see off Cowdenbeath 2-1 at Christie Gillies Park.

Second-half strikes from Alieu Faye and Lewis Duffy cancelled out Layton Bisland's first-half opener.

Meanwhile, Hearts B saw off Gretna 2008 2-1 at Ferguson Park with Adam Forrester netting a brace for Steven Naismith's men. The Wee Jambos move above their opponents into 15th.