Dougie Samuel's men found the perfect response at Alliance Park following last weekend's disappointing Scottish Cup exit to East of Scotland Premier Division league leaders Linlithgow Rose.

The Ainslie Park club have now picked up maximum points from the last five league outings and are third in the standings, six points adrift of leaders Rangers B.

The visitors strolled into a 3-0 lead at the break courtesy of a Bradley Whyte brace and Rhys Armstrong effort.

Bradley Whyte celebrates his opener for Spartans. Picture: Mark Brown.

The hosts cranked up the pressure with two quick-fire goals within five minutes of the restart, but Blair Henderson settled Spartans' nerves with a fine header ten minutes from time.

Double goalscorer Whyte said: "It was my first start since coming back from injury so getting two goals is even better. It's a hard place to come and you saw that with them getting two goals back but we managed to dig out a result. We took a bit of a knock last week in the cup but our form in the league has been superb so we just need to keep building."

Meanwhile, Civil Service Strollers are hot on their city rivals' heels after getting the better of Edinburgh University 4-0 at Christie Gillies Park.

Gary Jardine's men are level on 28 points but lie fourth having scored three goals fewer.

A double from Harry Girdwood and further strikes from Innes Lawson and Lewis Duffy capped off a fine afternoon for the hosts, however, Dorian Ogunro's students remain just three points better off than Dalbeattie Star at the foot of the table.

Struggling Hearts B are just four points better off than the East Peffermill club after they were beaten 4-2 by Stirling University at Ferguson Park.

Stirling were fast out of the traps assuming a 2-0 lead, but goals from Makenzie Kirk and Murray Thomas sent the sides in level at the interval.

But the visitors secured all three points with further strikes from Cameron McKinlay and Ben Macliver-Redwood after the break.

