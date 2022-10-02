Lowland League round-up: Spartans crush Star; Hearts B suffer late agony; Tranent lose in the Borders; students defeated at home

The victory sees Dougie Samuel's men move up to eighth in the Lowland League table, ten points adrift of leaders East Kilbride who have played two games more.

The hosts were in complete command after Kevin Haugh had nodded them in front from a corner before Henderson notched his first of the afternoon to send Spartans in 2-0 up at the break.

Cammy Russell set up the former FC Edinburgh striker for his second shortly after the restart and the hat-trick was complete when Henderson got on the end of a Gregor Woods cross.

Hat-trick hero Blair Henderson was named man of the match. Picture: Mark Brown.

Jamie Dishington added his name to the scoresheet with Spartans' fifth before Rhys Armstrong completed the rout late on.

Elsewhere, Hearts B were edged out in a five-goal thriller against Rangers B at Ferguson Park.

Aidan Denholm and Arron Darge twice drew Steven Naismith's youngsters level in Midlothian, but they were done by a late sucker punch when Zak Lovelace struck in stoppage time to seal the Ibrox side victory.

Meanwhile, Tranent Juniors went down 2-1 to the ever-improving Gretna 2008 in the Borders.

Colin Nish's men turned in a disappointing performance at Raydale Park, finding themselves 2-0 down before Nicky Reid's thunderous strike gave the East Lothian side a glimmer of hope. However, the visitors couldn't salvage an equaliser.

And Edinburgh University went down 4-1 to Open Goal Broomhill at East Peffermill despite a spirited effort, the students' tenth defeat of the campaign so far.