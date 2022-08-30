Lowland League round-up: Spartans win but Hearts B and Edinburgh Uni suffer defeats

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the perfect response from Dougie Samuel's men following the last-gasp heartache to league leaders East Kilbride at the weekend.

The hosts listed new loan signing Kieran Watson from FC Edinburgh among the substitutes. Following a goalless opening 45 minutes, Rhys Armstrong grabbed the opener within 60 seconds of the restart.

And one quickly became two as Cammy Russell's shot from the edge of the area somehow evaded the Bo'ness goalkeeper who made a hash of trying to keep it out.

Steven Naismith watched his side go down 3-2 at Caledonian Braves.

Meanwhile, Hearts B went down 3-2 to Caledonian Braves at Alliance Park.

Steven Naismith's youngsters seized the initiative in the seventh minute when Jaden Ferguson was on hand to finish off a fine flowing move up the right-hand side.

The Jambos continued to press for a second but were stung five minutes before the interval as Scott Cusick fired home a deep cross.

Two minutes later the home side edged in front through Jamie Watson and two became three ten minutes after the restart when a Zac Butterworth volley was fired past Harry Stone in the visitors' goal.

Naismith made a couple of changes as Hearts chased the game and although they did find the net in stoppage time through Ferguson, it was too little too late.