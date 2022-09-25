Lowland League round-up: Strollers get the better of Spartans; Tranent survive late Cowden fightback, Edinburgh Uni ship five to Stirling

Conrad Balatoni headed beyond visiting goalkeeper Blair Carswell to give the hosts an eigth-minute lead.

Spartans suffered a setback when Jordan Tapping had to be stretchered from the field of play with an injury.

Carswell produced a fine stop just before the break to stop the hosts from going in two up, but he was powerless to stop Innes Lawson following up a rebound to double Strollers' lead.

Strollers boss Gary Jardine.

Spartans striker Blair Henderson's acrobatic effort gave Dougie Samuel's men some hope with 20 minutes remaining but the home side held on for a precious three points. Strollers move up to third in the Lowland League table, five points adrift of current leaders East Kilbride who have played a game more.

Spartans stay tenth.

Elsewhere, Tranent Juniors picked up maximum points after a 4-2 triumph over Cowdenbeath at Foresters Park.

Ben Miller and Martin Maughan had new boss Colin Nish's men in control at the interval, but Craig Barr's handball gave the Blue Brazil a route back into the match from the penalty spot, Scott Sinclair converting from 12 yards three minutes after the restart. Aiden Gilmartin made it 2-2 with three minutes remaining but Barr made amends for conceding a spot-kick with Tranent's third in stoppage time. Miller then got his second of the afternoon two minutes later to seal victory.