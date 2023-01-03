Cammy Russell, Jordan Tapping and Rhys Armstrong scored at Ainslie Park for Dougie Samuel’s spirited Spartans, who had to withstand and absorb a lot of Rangers pressure in the second half but were well organised and stood up to the task. It was 1-1 at half time, Ross McCausland equalising for the visitors after Russell’s sweet strike. Tapping headed Spartans in front ten minutes into the second half and Armstrong wrapped up the points on the break in the 89th minute.

The victory sets up a huge match away to fellow title contenders East Kilbride on Saturday. They are three points behind in fourth place after being held to a 1-1 home draw by Broomhill. The top six, which includes both Rangers B and Celtic B, are now separated by just four points.

Tranent missed the chance to go top by succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at Berwick Rangers. Liam Buchanan capitalised on a defensive error to slot home the only goal for Berwick before half time and although Tranent dominated possession they were unable to break down a stubborn home defence.

There were chances for Adam McGowan and Cammy Ross on a sticky Shielfield Park pitch and Tranent manager Colin Nish threw centre-back Keran Somerville up front for the last half hour, but to no avail.

“We just didn’t play to our ability,” said Nish. “In tight games when it is a battle, the weather is not great, the first goal is so important. I thought we had all of the ball, but we struggled to break them down.

“They defended well. It was similar to Saturday [when Tranent drew 0-0 at Cowdenbeath]. It can be difficult playing a pitch like that. It was bobbly and we couldn’t get our passing game going.”

Elsewhere, second-bottom Edinburgh University lost 2-0 away to Gala Fairydean Rovers but relegation rivals Dalbeattie Star suffered a morale-crushing 10-0 defeat at Caledonian Braves.

