Lowland League: Spartans seal third consecutive victory; Strollers held at home

Striker Sean Brown got the all-important goal for Dougie Samuel's men seven minutes into the second half, producing a neat finish at the near post.

Spartans are making headway up the table after their third straight win with the club now sitting fifth - seven points adrift of leaders East Kilbride who have played a game more.

Samuel's squad has been decimated by injuries of late which makes their victory in Fife even more impressive.

Blair Henderson and Jamie Dishington both caught glimpses of Danny Farrell's goal early on before Scott Maxwell, who was making his 200th appearance for the AInslie Park outfit, saw his effort screw high and wide of the goal.

It was all one-way traffic as the visitors continued to throw bodies forward, Cammy Russell next to try his luck from a free-kick just outside the area, Farrell doing well to palm his fierce drive away.

Spartans would have been disappointed to have gone in all square at the break but they didn't have to wait long for Brown to notch what turned out to be the winner in the 52nd minute.

The Blue Brazil responded, hitting the bar late on and goalkeeper Blair Carswell also preserving his side's slender advantage to secure the points.

Elsewhere, Civil Service Strollers and East Stirlingshire played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Christie Gillies Park.