Lowland League top spot in Civil Service Strollers' sight ahead of Bo'ness trip

Civil Service Strollers could close in on the top. Picture: Scott Louden

Strollers are riding on a crest of a wave this season and have won eight of their 13 matches so far, a run that sees them currently joint-third with city rivals Spartans on 27 points.

Striker Alieu Faye is in a rich vein of form having netted eight times so far and will fancy adding to that tally against a Bo'ness side who are languishing in the lower half of the league table and missing their own star striker Zander Miller who suffered a severe ankle injury last weekend. However, the BUs did pick up a morale-boosting 4-1 win over Wick Academy in their Scottish Cup first-round replay on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, leaders Bonnyrigg Rose host fifth-placed Dalbeattie Star at New Dundas Park tomorrow.

Michael Bolochoweckyj has retired from football. Picture: Michael Gillen

Rose registered a fine 3-1 win over East Kilbride last weekend with strike duo George Hunter, who has only recently returned from injury, and Keiran McGachie both on target.

Elsewhere, Spartans are on their travels when they make the journey to Raydale Park to play struggling Gretna 2008.

Veteran defender and club captain Michael Bolochoweckyj announced his retirement from football earlier this week.

Manager Dougie Samuel said: "I’m glad I did finally get the chance to work with him before he hung up his boots."

And Edinburgh University will look to bounce back from their Scottish Cup exit to East of Scotland Premier Division outfit Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale when the students visit East Kilbride.