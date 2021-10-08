Lowland League: 'Toughest test' for Spartans against free-scoring leaders Bonnyrigg Rose

Robbie Horn and Dougie Samuel.

Both clubs go into tomorrow's top-of-the-table clash off the back of midweek victories, the hosts edging out Celtic B 1-0 while Rose, who are four points better off than this weekend's opposition, inflicted a 13-0 thrashing on bottom club Vale of Leithen.

Spartans boss Dougie Samuel said: "Tomorrow represents the toughest game in the Lowland League just now. Coming off the back of a midweek game versus full-time opposition makes it all the more difficult. Robbie (Horn) has built a squad full of experienced players, with a proven track record and pedigree. A squad that has a winning mentality.

"Nothing will be decided, however it would be great to close the gap and put Bonnyrigg under a bit more pressure. Our goal hasn't changed, namely to be in the title mix with seven or eight games to go. We still have four or five missing but are going into the game in good spirits and looking forward to the challenge."

Opposite number Robbie Horn is equally relishing this weekend's test. He said: "Spartans have strengthened their squad considerably and are having a real go at trying to get out of the league. They are a very good side and no matter what happens tomorrow, both teams will still be up there challenging come the end of the season. It's a game that both teams are looking forward to and despite the Scotland game being on hopefully there will be a big crowd in to see it.

"On Wednesday night the players showed a real hunger and desire to score goals and their attitude was first class from start to finish. The Vale is one of my former clubs so in a way I felt sympathy towards them, but at the end of the day we have to look after ourselves."

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Civil Service Strollers will look to stay on the tails of their rivals when they face a trip to Netherdale to play hosts Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh University are the visitors to the Falkirk Stadium where East Stirlingshire await.