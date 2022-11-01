Following a goalless opening 45 minutes at Christie Gillies Park, the game burst into life eight minutes after the restart when Faye notched his first of the evening. The striker added a second just four minutes later to increase the hosts' advantage before former Motherwell and Falkirk frontman Bob McHugh reduced the arrears with little more than seven minutes remaining to set up a tense finale.

However, Gary Jardine's men made sure of the points as Faye rounded off a tremendous team and individual performance with a composed finish.

Strollers leapfrog their opponents, who drop to fifth with Rangers B leading the way.

Spartans' Jamie Dishington and Civil Service Strollers' Alieu Faye were both on target, the latter netting a hat-trick

Elsewhere, Spartans notched their sixth consecutive league win after an action-packed 3-2 success over Berwick Rangers at Ainslie Park.

Despite falling behind to an early goal, Dougie Samuel's men rallied and led at the break courtesy of Jamie Dishington and a Blair Henderson penalty.

The Capital outfit increased their lead from the penalty spot just past the hour mark and it was once again that man Henderson who netted from 12 yards with ease.

The Borderers responded and struck the crossbar before being awarded their own spot-kick which Lewis Baker duly dispatched. Spartans breathed a sigh of relief as the visitors hit the woodwork for a second time in the dying embers to move level on points with Strollers.

Meanwhile, Tranent Juniors are just a point behind the Edinburgh clubs after a comprehensive 4-1 win over struggling Edinburgh University at East Peffermill.

Skipper Craig Barr scored a brace with Adam McGowan and Rory Currie also on target for Colin Nish's men.

Elsewhere, Linlithgow Rose moved four points clear at the top of the East of Scotland Premier Division, despite being held to a 3-3 draw at Hill of Beath. Substitute Callum Bremner thought he had scored the winner for Rose, but Arran Dair grabbed an 89th-minute equaliser for the Fifers.