The international break continues on, as the Scottish Premiership has been brought to a temporary standstill. However, there is still plenty to discuss from Scotland's top division - let's take a look at what is happening today.

A Manchester United star has beaten a Celtic fan-favourite to the SFWA Men's International Player of the Year award for 2024 - additionally, a man linked with the vacant manager's post at Aberdeen has discussed his links with the Dons.

Scott McTominay beats Callum McGregor to SFWA Men's International Player of the Year award

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has fended off competition from Norwich City's Angus Gunn, Aston Villa's John McGinn and Celtic's Callum McGregor to win the 2024 SFWA Men's International Player of the Year award.

While McTominay hasn't enjoyed too much success at club level with the Red Devils, he has been in inspired form for his country over the last 12 months. During the Euro 2024 qualifiers, he scored seven goals and notched up a single assist over the course of eight international games for the Tartan Army. His contributions played a major role in Scotland's journey to the Euros - but how far can they get in the finals of the competition?

Zeljko Sopic humourously dismisses Aberdeen links

HNK Rijeka head coach Zeljko Sopic is one of many head coaches who has been linked with the vacant Aberdeen job since the departure of Neil Warnock - however, he has rubbished these claims in humourous fashion.

Sopic noted the infamously bad weather in Scotland as a reason for not joining the Dons, saying that the rain would be 'not good for my hairstyle at all' [via Press and Journal].