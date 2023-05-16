Karim Benzema scores for Lyon against Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League in 2008. This was the last competitive tie between the clubs, which United won 2-1 on aggregate. Picture: Getty

BT Murrayfield will host the encounter on July 19 in the nation’s capital and will likely see a bumper crowd of eager fans wishing to see some of the continent’s biggest stars in action. Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm with tickets going on sale this Thursday.

Former United defender Wes Brown heralded the choice of venue for the friendly, saying: “Manchester United has strong links to Scotland through players past and present, as well as the obvious connection of Sir Alex Ferguson, so the prospect of this friendly against Olympique Lyonnais at BT Murraryfield is hugely exciting.

“Playing the game at such an iconic stadium will I’m sure make it an even more special occasion for the players and fans alike."

Scottish rugby ace Hamish Watson added: “I am still a proud season ticket holder at United and get down to games when I can. To have my team playing at BT Murrayfield is special. I have had so many amazing memories here as a player so to now have the chance to watch United on my home patch is going to be brilliant.

“Manchester United are the biggest club in the world and I’m sure they’ll receive a warm reception from the Scottish crowd who back us from the stands so strongly.”