Man Utd v Lyon: Murrayfield to host glamour friendly between giants of European football
Scotland’s home of rugby will be the venue for a glamour football friendly between Manchester United and Lyon this summer.
BT Murrayfield will host the encounter on July 19 in the nation’s capital and will likely see a bumper crowd of eager fans wishing to see some of the continent’s biggest stars in action. Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm with tickets going on sale this Thursday.
Former United defender Wes Brown heralded the choice of venue for the friendly, saying: “Manchester United has strong links to Scotland through players past and present, as well as the obvious connection of Sir Alex Ferguson, so the prospect of this friendly against Olympique Lyonnais at BT Murraryfield is hugely exciting.
“Playing the game at such an iconic stadium will I’m sure make it an even more special occasion for the players and fans alike."
Scottish rugby ace Hamish Watson added: “I am still a proud season ticket holder at United and get down to games when I can. To have my team playing at BT Murrayfield is special. I have had so many amazing memories here as a player so to now have the chance to watch United on my home patch is going to be brilliant.
“Manchester United are the biggest club in the world and I’m sure they’ll receive a warm reception from the Scottish crowd who back us from the stands so strongly.”
United are currently fourth in the English top flight, while Lyon are a distant seventh place in France’s Ligue 1.