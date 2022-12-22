The League Two newcomers face their final fixture of the year when Stranraer visit New Dundas Park tomorrow night with Rose currently occupying bottom spot by the virtue of an inferior goal difference.

However, victory on home soil would be the perfect early Christmas present for the reigning Lowland League champions.

It's been a topsy-turvy campaign so far for Horn and his players, but the former Forfar and Berwick Rangers defender is predicting better days ahead.

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn

"We've got time after the Stranraer game to really take stock of the season so far," Horn explained to the Evening News. "We have a wee break between then and the Albion Rovers game on January 7. The transfer window will also be open and we're already making inroads on that front.

"I think the last four games we could have won and, had we taken our opportunities, we could be sitting here with more points - and even in the play-off positions, so the league is so tight.

"I think what we've learned is that anyone can beat anyone on their day and it's just about finding that consistency and putting a run of wins together. You can catapult yourself into a really lofty position, but it can also turn the other way quickly, too as we've found out. We've remained unbeaten in our last four games, albeit they've all been draws but there have been a lot of positives to take out of it. If we can get a good win over Stranraer, then we can jump up to sixth.

"Now we've got boys returning from injury I think we'll see a big difference. The players that have been playing for the last four or five weeks, we've seen a big shift with the introduction of Matty Brown, our strength and conditioning coach.

"The biggest thing for me in this league is the fitness of the other teams. The levels are so high, they're organised but are they any better football-wise? I'm not convinced. But, at the end of the day, if you're fit and organised then you give yourselves a chance. We've kind of went back to basics in that we're wanting to get guys fitter."

Horn admits promotion to SPFL football has been a learning curve for everyone connected with the Midlothian outfit.

"The last few seasons at the club, it's been really heavy on the players," he said. "They've missed a lot of football because of Covid and then the ones that did go ahead, you're finishing really late so there's not a lot of time off. And then we've been right into it against top opposition. We've had injuries to deal with and then there's a level of professionalism being in League Two where you have players going away, or at weddings and we've had a spate of that already this year. It's an adjustment for everyone at the football club.