Jack Lynch is targeting a return to the Premier Division next season

The Rosewell outfit secured an impressive 4-2 win at title-chasing Glenrothes, thanks to Marc Malloy’s hat-trick and a Ryan Weir strike.

As well as solidifying their spot in the second tier, it also did league leaders Dunbar United a favour, with Kevin Haynes’ men coming from behind to secure a point against Leith Athletic – increasing their advantage to two points ahead of the season finale this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Glenrothes came to Whitehill, they were the best team I’ve seen this season,” said Lynch. “We managed to get a point right at the end but we basically robbed them, they were on top for 90 minutes. Going through there on Saturday – I know John Martin there manager well, we played against each other over the years – and the way they outplayed us when they came to Rosewell, I was a wee bit embarrassed because the team we have built are far better than what we showed that night.

“We were nowhere near the standard, so on Saturday it was about restoring a wee bit of pride, just for my players to show they are good enough and they are at that level that they can compete with a Glenrothes.

“We tweaked things tactically and we went quite attacking against them. I think that surprised Glenrothes, most teams go through to Warout and put on a defensive show, keep it tight and congest the park. We have some fantastic players, so we asked them to go and play and show what they do.”

Lynch continued: “With the stature of the club, we should be in the Premier League, but the club is where they are for a reason. I played with Whitehill 15 or 16 years ago, when they were a big club; it was Whitehill and Spartans who were the top two East of Scotland teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad