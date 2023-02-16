The Citizens are in the midst of a four-game losing streak and have slipped to fifth in the League One standings in the race for the promotional play-offs.

With the Scottish Cup under the microscope last weekend, Alan Maybury's men are champing at the bit to get going again at Montrose on Saturday.

And Kerr, who admits player availability in recent weeks has been limited, is confident the batteries have been recharged.

Alan Maybury and Mark Kerr. Picture: Michael Gillen.

"We've overachieved since day one," Kerr told the Evening News. "We've built a cracking squad, the boys are great and they work hard and probably over the last eight weeks we've been going into training and it can't be as intense because the numbers have dropped. It's not an excuse because every side will go through it at some point, but we are running with a small squad and have a few long-term injuries. It does limit us what we can do and sometimes we've just got through where other times it's hurt us.

"We've still got three games to go in this quarter with six points already on the board so we just need to add to that. We've had a fortnight to freshen up and hopefully that can give us that wee spark for the weekend. Our boys have done amazing - we're certainly not failing. You're always going to get a sticky patch but it's about how we react. We just need to stay calm and do the right things. We know we're capable of beating anyone in this league. It's so achievble to go and do something special this season."

The club have announced the signing of Kilmarnock attacker Steven Warnock on loan until the end of the season.

Maybury has been tracking the 19-year-old for some time.