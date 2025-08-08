Mark Stowe stunner has Spartans off and running

Mark Stowe unleashes a thunderous effort to make it 3-1 for Spartans. Picture: Mark Brown

One week down and Mark Stowe's stunning strike is already a contender for goal of the season.

Make no mistake, This was quite sensational from the Spartans attacker.

Turning his opponent 25 yards from goal, the 26-year-old elected to have a pop at the frame.

The ball dipped and swerved as it cleared East Kilbride goalkeeper Freddie Owens and crashed off the underside of the crossbar to give the visitors a 3-1 lead at K-Park, a scoreline that remained for the duration of the match.

"I actually thought it was going over the bar, but it must have dipped at the last second," Stowe quipped. "I was probably in a bit of shock after I scored. You don't tend to score many like that in your career, so I was chuffed to bits. It's a weight off the shoulders to get up and running in the league because it can become a problem if you go six or seven games without a goal. You start doubting yourself a wee bit. I scored in the League Cup too, so I just need to kick on and try and score as many as I can."

This was a big three points for Spartans in South Lanarkshire. Newly-promoted East Kilbride, an opponent Dougie Samuel's men have faced on numerous occasions from their time in the Lowland League, have been tipped by many to secure back-to-back promotions.

Stowe agrees Kilby will be one of the SPFL League Two favourites this year. However, he is confident the Capital outfit are a match for anyone on their day, insisting they too have their eye on the big prize. Ahead of tomorrow's visit of Dumbarton to the Vanloq Community Stadium, the former Arbroath player said: "I think we were underdogs going into the game which was kind of strange as East Kilbride have just been promoted. But they've got a lot of quality in their team. It kind of suited us as there was no real pressure, but we knew we could go there and get something and thankfully we managed that.

"Spartans have had a lot of big results over the last few seasons, so we know we're a good side ourselves - it was just about going out and proving it. East Kilbride do have a lot of good players and that's probably why a lot of people are tipping them to win the league this season. But we've got a belief that we'll be right up there too.

"We've not had too many additions this year. But for the boys who have come in, they've been brilliant. For example, Sean Welsh has been superb for us, such an experienced head so learning of him has been invaluable. The squad is really strong. We were disappointed how we finished last season missing out on the play-offs, so we've got roughly the same group and we'll have another year's experience under our belts. We'll go about our business quietly. The gaffer is very much one game at a time. Most of the boys prefer that, too.

"Dumbarton are coming down from League One, so they'll be tough - I'm sure they'll fancy themselves. They're likely to be up there come the end of the season too, but we just need to keep our focus."