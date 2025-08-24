Mark Stowe the matchwinner once more as Spartans go top

Mark Stowe wheels away after scoring the only goal of the game. Picture: Mark Brown

Spartans are sitting top of SPFL League Two after a narrow 1-0 victory over previous leaders Forfar.

Mark Stowe continued his rich goalscoring form netting the only goal of the game at the Vanloq Community Stadium, showing great composure to fire past Marc McCallum in the 51st minute.

Bradley Whyte almost added a quick second but McCallum got down well to deny the Spartans midfielder.

The visitors piled on the pressure late on with some searching balls into the box, but the Spartans rearguard held firm to deliver a big three points.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh City registered a fine 4-2 victory on the road at Elgin City.

Following the club's 15 point deduction for a breach of SPFL rules, the Citizens are now just nine points adrift of second bottom Stranraer.

Robbie Mahon scored a hat-trick, one coming from the penalty spot, with Malik Zaid also on target for Michael McIndoe's men at Borough Briggs.

Irishman Mahon said afterwards: "It's a great feeling. In all honesty the big thing was getting the three points. We've been put in a tough position as a group and I think we've shown there's still fight and we're not giving up. The fans were amazing coming up here so credit to them as they're a good group."

Elsewhere, Lowland League outfit Bonnyrigg Rose thrashed East Stirlingshire 5-1 at Ochilview to move up to sixth in the standings.

Laurie Devine and Cammy Ross both helped themselves to a double, with Lee Currie also on target with a trademark free-kick.