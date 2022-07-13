Max Stryjejk sent off as Livingston lose but FC Edinburgh take penalty win bonus

Livi created some decent early chances against Caley Thistle and home skipper Nicky Devlin was inches away from scoring from inside his own half, only for Mark Ridgers to tip his audacious effort on to the bar.

Caley Thistle soon broke and Austin Samuels netted from close range in the 37th minute. Stryjek was sent off for bringing down Samuels on the hour mark, and substitute goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov was then beaten by on-loan Hibernian winger Daniel MacKay’s deflected strike in the 67th minute. Jason Holt pulled one back in the 84th minute but Billy Dodds’ side held on.

Meanwhile, FC Edinburgh took the bonus point in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw at Airdrieonians. John Robertson put Edinburgh ahead after 20 minutes but Justin Devenny levelled six minutes later.