Max Stryjek ban opens door for Livingston's Russian keeper to make debut v Hibs

The 25-year-old Pole received a notice of complaint from the Scottish Football Association after appearing to slap Dons attacker Vicente Besuijen.

Livingston have no intention of appealing, so the goalkeeper will miss the upcoming home games against Hibernian and St Johnstone.

A short statement from the Lions on Tuesday morning read: "The club can confirm that goalkeeper Max Stryjek has been served with a notice of complaint from the SFA following Saturday's 2-1 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Max Stryjek clashes with Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson after the Livingston goalkeeper appeared to slap Dons attacker Vicente Besuijen.

"The club have accepted the offer of a two-match ban which Max will serve with immediate effect."