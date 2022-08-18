Max Stryjek exits Livingston to joined Wycombe Wanderers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no initial fee involved, but performance-related add-ons mean Livi will benefit financially if the 26-year-old Pole proves to be a success.

Stryjek joined the Lions from Eastleigh in July 2020 and has gone on to make 71 appearances for the club, keeping 24 clean sheets in that time.

Manager David Martindale said: “I think it was time for Max to take the next step in his career and move on and of course, I wish him nothing but success.

“We have managed to secure a sell on for the player and feel that playing for Wycombe will give all parties the best possible opportunity for Max to kick on and have a successful career in the English Football League.

“Max has the ability to play in League 1 in England – and higher in my opinion. We all thank Max for his time at the club and wish him all the best in the future.”

Stryjek was the Lions' number one for the previous two seasons but Martindale has had contingency plans in place for the likely departure of the highly-regarded keeper by recruiting Russian Ivan Konovalov and former Colchester stopper Shamal George in the last two windows.

Martindale added: "Shamal has come in and done more than enough to keep that number one jersey, he's been magnificent for us. I'm pursuing another goalkeeper at this point in time to keep three in the building for cover and to keep pushing each other."