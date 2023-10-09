Edinburgh City have announced the appointment of Michael McIndoe as the club's new manager on a three-year deal.

The Citizens parted company with former boss Alan Maybury last week following a dismal start to the season and have acted quickly in securing the services of the 43-year-old former Gretna 2008 head coach.

The former Edinburgh-born midfielder enjoyed spells south of the border as a player, turning out for the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Wolves, Bristol City and Coventry.

And despite his limited experience as a manager, the club's board believe they have acquired the right personnel to steer them away from the bottom of League One.

City are yet to win in the league this season and have taken just two points from a possible 27 so far. They were well beaten by Kelty Hearts on Saturday, losing 4-1 at Meadowbank. Nearest challengers Annan are six points better off in ninth.

Club chairman John Dickson said: "We are very happy and pleased to have Michael on board as our new manager. He has an extensive background in being part of some massive clubs in England as a player and has also proven that he can commit fully to guiding teams through transitioning and challenging periods as a manager, based on his impact at Gretna.

"I strongly believe that Michael can lead us into our next phase and help us achieve our goals in the future, making players better and bringing his knowledge and experience inside the club. I am absolutely convinced that he will be successful at Edinburgh City."

McIndoe said: "I am excited for the challenge ahead and this opportunity. I am under no illusion of the hard work required to get the club up the table but when I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club, it was a very simple decision for me to say yes."

Kirk Crichton and Liam Robertson will make up McIndoe's backroom team.