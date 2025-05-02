Michael McIndoe: Let's all play our part in getting Edinburgh City into League One

Edinburgh City boss Michael McIndoe. Picture: Tommy Lee

Edinburgh City boss Michael McIndoe has called on the people of the Capital to help spur the club into League One next season.

The Citizens promotion play-off journey begins on Tuesday night when they host East Fife or Annan Athletic in the first leg of the semi-finals. The second leg will be played next Saturday. Third-placed City, a point better off than Elgin in fourth, are fully aware that victory over Spartans tomorrow in their final League Two encounter of the campaign, will secure a tie against the Fifers.

However, McIndoe, who played in the English Championship play-off final for Bristol City at Wembley in 2008, insists all the focus is geared towards early next week where a large crowd is expected at Meadowbank as City bid to fire themselves back into Scottish football's third tier.

And the former midfielder is urging football fans to snap up tickets and break the attendance record of 1,320 set when Dunfermline visited the last time the club were in League one in January 2023.

"The game is in high demand and sells itself," McIndoe told the Evening News. I'm asking the people of Edinburgh to come and watch one of their teams. It might not be Hibs or Hearts, but it's Edinburgh City and I think that's important. There's a brand of football that we're playing that is highly entertaining and we're trying to make people aware.

"You're not coming to watch a boring game of football here - We've drawn the least amount of games in League Two this season, we've scored the second highest amount of goals and we've won the most amount of points since October than any other team so, again, it's an exciting, attacking brand of football.

"We want to break the attendance record. It is one of the biggest games in the club's history because we're a few games away from potentially being back in League One again.

"We want to finish as high up as we can so we'll approach tomorrow as we always do looking to win the game. Momentum is important, and from my play-off experience down south - I've been involved in some big games - I've always been a big believer in continuity. That is what I'm about. My guys are fit enough to play four games in a week. I fight tooth and nail every week to get the win ratio up. Our focus is fully on Tuesday."

City have been a force to be reckoned with this year where supporters have been treated to vibrant displays of youthful talent. Even the loss of top goalscorer Connor Young to Championship outfit Dunfermline in January failed to derail a squad that has gelled and improved week by week. McIndoe has worked wonders with the players at his disposal and has full belief they will complete the job he set out to do.

"We fear nobody - why would we?" he explained. "We've beaten everyone in the division this season apart from Stranraer so I'm glad they're not in the play-offs! They've been our bogey team. Respectfully, I believe if my team turn up on any given day we win.

"These games are different, they feel different. They are one-off games. If they don't, you've been in too many play-off situations. We don't want to take the pressure away - we want to ramp it up. For the ones who can handle it, they'll go far. For the others, they won't. It doesn't matter if it's League Two, the Premiership, or abroad, it's all relevant to that division.

"I am a wee bit disappointed we didn't win the league because a couple of weeks ago I felt there was an opportunity there. But, like I've said, we've been on a phenomenal run since October. I won't change the way we play for anybody. I've proved this attacking philosophy is successful and wins football matches.

"There are a lot of smiles on the players' faces because they know they're good enough to play in the SPFL. I posed them that question at the start of the season. We've got 17 signed players and 75 per cent of them had never kicked a ball in the SPFL prior to this year.

"If we don't go up then we'll win League Two next season. If we do go up, I believe we'll win League One. That's how much confidence I have in my players. I love this time of year. It's time for these young players."

You can't knock McIndoe's aspirations for the club he was appointed head coach of in October 2023. He and his backroom team put pen to paper on new three-and-a-half-year deals in January. And they are not stopping at League One.

"This is my first full season in the SPFL and I'll be judged on this season and moving forward as it should be," he said. "You will be judged every minute of every day and I want that scrutiny - I want more of it. My job here is to get Edinburgh City into the Premiership.

"I did say previously the Championship but that's not big enough given the rate we've developed. Tell me we can't go and get three promotions. We've got the chance to get one of those over the next few weeks. Everything is organised for next season already, irrespective of the division we're playing in - from pre-season, friendlies, to recruitment, in terms of what specific positions we'd be looking to strengthen."