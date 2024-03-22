Michael McIndoe will remain at the helm. Picture: Tommy Lee.

The club's relegation to League Two was confirmed last weekend after a 5-2 defeat to Alloa, their 22nd loss of a catastrophic campaign that saw them deducted six points at the turn of the year for failing to pay players' wages on time.

The club were also hit with a winding-up order in December but this was lifted after an agreement was reached with HMRC over unpaid tax.

The Citizens trail second bottom Annan by 22 points and with just seven league fixtures left to play, their fate was finally sealed. The Capital outfit visit champions-elect Falkirk tomorrow where victory for the hosts could could confirm the Bairns' passge to the Championship next season.

However, despite being without a win since November, Dickson insists the young and inexperienced squad have proved they are a match for any team in the division on their day.

And he says that is testament to the tactical nous of boss McIndoe, the former Wolves and Bristol City midfielder who replaced predecessor Alan Maybury in October.

"The manager will be here next season, there's no doubt about it," Dickson said. "He's absolutely committed to the project so he'll be here. There will be change with the squad, a rebuild, but there will be some famlliar faces too.

"We've learnt a lot of harsh lessons this season and we have taken them on board. It's been a difficult season for the club, there's no getting away from that but we've already looked at how next year is going to shape up. Our intention is to try and be competitive at the top end of League Two.

"I think when the points deduction was enforced, it was very deflating but I also think it gave the other clubs around us a huge lift. I think it took a huge psychological pressure off of Annan, for example. They've been playing with a lot of freedom since then which has manifested in a lot of good results.

"But from our perspective, I also think it really galvanised the players. We have not got the results our play has deserved and last Saturday against Alloa was another good example where for 60 minutes we were probably the better team. We have a young team, a lot of 18-year-olds so it's a challenge for them but it's a credit to the manager and the players that they have competed.

"I hope we do pick up some wins between now and the end of the season because we deserve it. I don't see the mindset changing just because our relegation is confirmed. We go into every game looking to win and I just hope we get a little rub of the green. We will do the same against Falkirk this weekend."

One player who won't be starring in Scottish football's fourth tier is stalwart defender Liam Fontaine, who this week announced his retirement from football at the age of 38.