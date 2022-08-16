Midlothian football round-up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Midlothian derby between Arniston Rangers and Dalkeith Thistle took place at Newbyres Park, Hunterfield Road Gorebridge, on Saturday. Photo by Scott Louden.

Newbyres Park in Gorebridge hosted the local derby match in the EOS Second Division at the weekend, with the visitors taking the lead through Jack Morgan in the fourth minute, before extending their advantage after 15 minutes when Jordan Mackie headed in. Ryan Moore got the hosts back into the game when he scored in the 57th minute, before Jono McManus equalised in the 92nd minute to share the points with the Jags.

Elsewhere in the East of Scotland League, Penicuik Athletic won 2-1 at home against Hill of Beath to move to second in the Premier Division, only behind league leaders Jeanfield Swifts on goal difference.

In the First Division, Whitehill Welfare won 2-1 at Kirkcaldy and Dysart, while Newtongrange Star lost 1-0 at home against Camelon.

And in the Second Division, Easthouses Lily drew 2-2 at Craigroyston.

Arniston Rangers are back in action on Wednesday evening at home to Peebles Rovers, kick off 7pm. The Gorebridge men then host Newburgh Juniors on Saturday, kick off 2.30pm.