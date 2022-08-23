Midlothian football round-up: Mixed cup results for local sides
There were mixed cup results for Midlothian’s football teams on Saturday.
In the Traderadiators Challenge Cup first round, Penicuik Athletic thumped Bathgate 5-0 in West Lothian, Dalkeith Thistle were soundly beaten 3-0 at home by Whitburn and Easthouses Lily lost 2-1 at Ormiston.
Penicuik advanced to the next round, opening the scoring in the 21st minute when Forbes stood up a cross for Aiden Walsh to direct a header into the net. Fletcher got the second goal in the 59th minute with a free-kick. Gregor MacDonald made it three with a low drive from the edge of the box into the corner on 65 minutes. Cammy Fraser got his first competitive Cuikie goal in the 86th minute before Scott McCrory-Irving curled the ball into the corner of the net in the 88th minute to complete the scoring.
In the East of Scotland Cup, Newtongrange Star were beaten 2-0 at home by Edinburgh side Spartans and Whitehill Welfare won 3-2 at home against Kennoway.
It was a great extra-time win for the Rosewell side, with Sonny Swanson netting the winner in the 119th minute.
Arniston Rangers lost 2-1 at home in the league against Newburgh thanks to an injury time winner.
This Saturday its Scottish Cup preliminary round action, with Easthouses Lily traveling to Drumchapel United, Penicuik Athletic hosting Musselburgh Athletic, Whitehill Welfare welcome Camelon, Dalkeith Thistle take on Lochee United at King’s Park and Newtongrange Star travel to Invergordon. Arniston Rangers have a free weekend.