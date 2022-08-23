Midlothian football round-up: Mixed cup results for local sides

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Traderadiators Challenge Cup first round, Penicuik Athletic thumped Bathgate 5-0 in West Lothian, Dalkeith Thistle were soundly beaten 3-0 at home by Whitburn and Easthouses Lily lost 2-1 at Ormiston.

Penicuik advanced to the next round, opening the scoring in the 21st minute when Forbes stood up a cross for Aiden Walsh to direct a header into the net. Fletcher got the second goal in the 59th minute with a free-kick. Gregor MacDonald made it three with a low drive from the edge of the box into the corner on 65 minutes. Cammy Fraser got his first competitive Cuikie goal in the 86th minute before Scott McCrory-Irving curled the ball into the corner of the net in the 88th minute to complete the scoring.

In the East of Scotland Cup, Newtongrange Star were beaten 2-0 at home by Edinburgh side Spartans and Whitehill Welfare won 3-2 at home against Kennoway.

Penicuik Athletic, Newtongrange Star, Dalkeith Thistle, Arniston Rangers, Whitehill Welfare and Easthouses Lily were in action on Saturday.

It was a great extra-time win for the Rosewell side, with Sonny Swanson netting the winner in the 119th minute.

Arniston Rangers lost 2-1 at home in the league against Newburgh thanks to an injury time winner.