Midlothian football round-up: Newtongrange Star through to face Musselburgh in Scottish Cup first round
Newtongrange Star advanced to the first round proper of the Scottish Cup on Saturday with a fine away win in the Highlands, to set-up a clash with Musselburgh later this month.
East of Scotland First Division side Newtongrange Star won 5-1 away to Invergordon as Chris Robertson grabbed a hat-trick on his 30th birthday for Chris King's side at Ross County's Global Energy Stadium. The long trip didn't affect Star as they raced into a three-nil lead inside 20 minutes, with Liam McIntosh scoring either side of a Robertson double. The hosts pulled a goal back before the interval, but a further goal each from McIntosh and Robertson ensured a fine victory.
They will now face Musselburgh Athletic away on Saturday, September 17.
Elsewhere in the Scottish Cup preliminary round there was unfortunately no more joy for Midlothian’s sides. Penicuik lost 1-0 at home to Musselburgh and Easthouses Lily went down 3-0 at Drumchapel United. While there were also exits for Whitehill Welfare, who lost 4-1 at home to Camelon, and Dalkeith Thistle, who were beaten 3-1 at home against Lochee United.
On Tuesday evening it’s league action for four local sides, with Easthouses away to Edinburgh United, Arniston away to Ormiston and Dalkeith at home to Edinburgh South in Division 2, with Penicuik at home to Inverkeithing in the Premier League. While on Saturday its league action again, Dalkeith host Craigroyston, Lily welcome Newburgh, Arniston visit Heriot Watt, Penicuik travel to Crossgates and Whitehall entertain Kinnoull.