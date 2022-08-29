Midlothian football round-up: Newtongrange Star through to face Musselburgh in Scottish Cup first round

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East of Scotland First Division side Newtongrange Star won 5-1 away to Invergordon as Chris Robertson grabbed a hat-trick on his 30th birthday for Chris King's side at Ross County's Global Energy Stadium. The long trip didn't affect Star as they raced into a three-nil lead inside 20 minutes, with Liam McIntosh scoring either side of a Robertson double. The hosts pulled a goal back before the interval, but a further goal each from McIntosh and Robertson ensured a fine victory.

They will now face Musselburgh Athletic away on Saturday, September 17.

Elsewhere in the Scottish Cup preliminary round there was unfortunately no more joy for Midlothian’s sides. Penicuik lost 1-0 at home to Musselburgh and Easthouses Lily went down 3-0 at Drumchapel United. While there were also exits for Whitehill Welfare, who lost 4-1 at home to Camelon, and Dalkeith Thistle, who were beaten 3-1 at home against Lochee United.

