Montrose clash ‘just another game’ for Spartans manager Debbi McCulloch
Debbi McCulloch insists that Sunday’s clash against Montrose will ‘just be another game’ despite it likely being Spartans manager’s last.
McCulloch announced last week that she will be stepping down as Spartans manager after securing the CEO position at the Community Foundation. After leading the side out for over a decade, Sunday’s clash at Ainslie Park will likely be the last game she takes charge in the dugout. McCulloch plans to give up her role as manager upon the appointment of a successor with the application deadline now closed. However, despite all of this, McCulloch is just concentrating on taking all three points.
“I am just going to treat it like any fixture,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Obviously, in the current circumstances, we want to change our current form. Sunday gives us a good opportunity to do so. We will just prepare as normal. Montrose will be coming with a bit of confidence after their last-minute win against Dundee United. We know that the challenge will be tough and it will be a difficult task.
“The players gave themselves a really good account of themselves against Celtic for the first 45 minutes. Then, a situation happened where we imploded. Celtic came out as a much better team than they were in the first half. There are lots of thoughts behind the game on Sunday, no different to any other Sunday.”
The game is also significant in the league standings. Spartans poor run of form has now seen them split into the relegation play-off zone after their 7-0 defeat to Celtic. Montrose sit directly above the capital side and earned an important 3-2 victory over Dundee United last game. With McCulloch set to take charge of her final game at Ainslie Park, she is hopeful that she can turn the clubs form around and take all three points at home for the first time this campaign.
“In 2015 when I finished, my final game was away to Hibs,” she explained. “This Sunday, we have an opportunity to get three points which is our main focus and get our first win at home too. It has been frustrating for us because we haven’t been performing badly. There have been games that we have dominated in and come away with nothing. In terms of structure, personnel and players, everyone is giving 110% to ensure that that happens on Sunday. I am fairly positive that our form will change and take a positive turn on Sunday.”