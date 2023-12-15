Montrose clash ‘just another game’ for Spartans manager Debbi McCulloch

Debbi McCulloch insists that Sunday’s clash against Montrose will ‘just be another game’ despite it likely being Spartans manager’s last.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McCulloch announced last week that she will be stepping down as Spartans manager after securing the CEO position at the Community Foundation. After leading the side out for over a decade, Sunday’s clash at Ainslie Park will likely be the last game she takes charge in the dugout. McCulloch plans to give up her role as manager upon the appointment of a successor with the application deadline now closed. However, despite all of this, McCulloch is just concentrating on taking all three points.

“I am just going to treat it like any fixture,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Obviously, in the current circumstances, we want to change our current form. Sunday gives us a good opportunity to do so. We will just prepare as normal. Montrose will be coming with a bit of confidence after their last-minute win against Dundee United. We know that the challenge will be tough and it will be a difficult task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The players gave themselves a really good account of themselves against Celtic for the first 45 minutes. Then, a situation happened where we imploded. Celtic came out as a much better team than they were in the first half. There are lots of thoughts behind the game on Sunday, no different to any other Sunday.”

The game is also significant in the league standings. Spartans poor run of form has now seen them split into the relegation play-off zone after their 7-0 defeat to Celtic. Montrose sit directly above the capital side and earned an important 3-2 victory over Dundee United last game. With McCulloch set to take charge of her final game at Ainslie Park, she is hopeful that she can turn the clubs form around and take all three points at home for the first time this campaign.